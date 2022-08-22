Chandigarh: Punjab Kings remains one such side which is yet to win the IPL. After missing the playoffs in 2022, Punjab is likely to take a few tough decisions. While reports had earlier suggested that PBKS is ready to part ways with head coach Anil Kumble, latest developments indicate that captain Mayank Agarwal may also be removed. A report on InsideSport suggests that England’s Jonny Bairstow could lead the side in the upcoming season.Also Read - NZ A Series: Panchal Likely to lead in 'Tests', Rahane To Play Duleep Trophy

"No Mayank is not in plans to lead. He will need to focus on batting. He will be a crucial player for us. As for Anil, we are discussing a few options but nothing has materialized yet. We have time left. We will take a call at the right time," a Punjab Kings official told InsideSport.

Mayank, who usually opens, opted to bat lower down the order and that did no good for him as he had one of his worst seasons in IPL ever where scored only 196 runs in 13 games at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.50.

On the other hand, Bairstow has been in ominous touch for his national side and that could be one of the major reasons to consider the English cricketer as a good candidate to take the Kings forward.

Meanwhile, PBKS have already begun its search for its new coach with more than six months left for IPL 2023. The franchise are reportedly are in talks with Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss and one former India coach.