IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Look Overly Dependent Upon Shikhar Dhawan, Feels Harbhajan Singh

Shikhar Dhawan has been Punjab Kings' batting mainstay in IPL 2023 so far. In four matches, Dhawan's scores read 40, 86 not out, 99 not out and 8.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh felt Punjab Kings’ batting is heavily dependent on captain Shikhar Dhawan in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Punjab Kings have so far won three games out of five and are fifth in the IPL 2023 points table.

However, Dhawan is nursing a shoulder injury and had already missed their win against Lucknow Super Giants in the last game. According to reports, he underwent a fitness test during the training session on Wednesday and is yet to be cleared to play against RCB on Thursday.

“The Punjab side seems is largely dependent on their captain Shikhar Dhawan in the batting department which is a concern. While depending on one player, you can win two or three matches but you cannot win a tournament like IPL,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

“The rest of Punjab players will have to support their captain and take responsibility if they wish to go forward,” he added. Certainly, Dhawan has been Punjab Kings’ batting mainstay in IPL 2023 so far. In four matches, Dhawan’s scores read 40, 86 not out, 99 not out and 8.

In the absesnce of Dhawan, England all-rounder Sam Curran marshalled the side during their two-wicket win at the Ekana Stadium against LSG. There were several unlikely heroes, who put their hands up in the game, with 36-year-old Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza emerging the leading run-getter for the side with a polished 57, while Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh and Tamil Nadu cricketer M Shahrukh Khan guided the team to the finish line.

PBKS’ top order looks solid when Dhawan is around, but with a question mark over his fitness, his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh will have to play sensibly and also hope his partner plays a responsible knock, which was missing against LSG.

