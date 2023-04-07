Home

IPL 2023: Gurbaz - during a conversation with the man of the match Shardul Thakur -confessed that playing in front of SRK and meeting him has been a dream come true.

Gurbaz in awe after meeting Shah Rukh Khan

Kolkata: Rahmanullah Gurbaz came up with the goods on Thursday against Royal Challengers Bangalore in front of a full house at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata with Shah Rukh Khan in attendance. Shah Rukh’s presence certainly inspired the Knights who beat the Royal Challengers by 81 runs to register their first win of the season. Young Gurbaz hit a brilliant 57 off 44 balls and played during a period where wickets kept falling at the other end. Following the win, Gurbaz – during a conversation with the man of the match Shardul Thakur -confessed that playing in front of SRK and meeting him has been a dream come true.

During the conversation, Thakur hailed former India cricketer Virender Sehwag’s gutsy brand of cricket and credited him for all the inspiration after the match-winning knock.

“I don’t even know where it came from but looking at the scorecard at that time, everyone would have thought we are struggling. But your subconscious mind takes over. You also have to have skills to do that at the higher level, but we also work hard in the nets,” Thakur said at the post-match presentation.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204/7 in 20 overs (Shardul Thakur 68, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57; David Willey 2/16, Karn Sharma 2/26) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 123 all out in 17.4 overs (Faf du Plessis 23, Virat Kohli 21; Varun Chakaravarthy 4/15, Suyash Sharma 3/30) by 81 runs

