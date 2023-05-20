Home

IPL 2023: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport During KKR Vs LSG Crucial Encounter At Eden Gardens

Kolkata has been witnessing heavy rainfalls for the past two days and there could be heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Saturday as well.

Rain could be observed in the background while KKR and LSG players share a light moment on Friday. (Image: KKR/Twitter)

Kolkata: Set to be clad in local giants Mohun Bagan’s iconic green and maroon jersey, its a do-or-die situation for Lucknow Super Giants when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial IPL 2023 encounter at the Eden Gardens on Saturday evening.

LSG are currently third in the table with 15 points and a win over the two-time champions will see them through to the top four in the playoffs. On the other hand, in case KKR win, they will have slim chances of advancing to the next stage.

However, as per reports, rain might play spoilsport on Saturday as the City of Joy witnessed heavy rainfall and lightning on Thursday and Friday. So much so that KKR had to cancel their practice session on Thursday due to heavy rainfall.

“Players have arrived at Eden, but practice is being called off due to rain,” KKR said in a statement on Thursday evening. Not just KKR, even the visiting LSG took had their practice cut short due to rain on Friday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, there are around 50 per cent chances of rain on Saturday. The City of Joy could see heavy rainfall before the game starts on the match day. Thunderstorms are also predicted on the day.

