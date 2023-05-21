Home

‘Raining Now in Bangalore’ – Aakash Chopra Shares Video Update Ahead of RCB vs GT at Chinnaswamy | WATCH

RCB vs GT: Chopra shared a video where it can be seen that it is just not raining, but pouring in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Weather Update, IPL 2023

Bengaluru: With hours to go for the upcoming Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Gujarat Titans IPL match, things do not look bright at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra shared an update minutes back. Chopra shared a video where it can be seen that it is just not raining, but pouring in Bengaluru. There were prior forecasts of rain playing spoilsport. Now it seems like the match may not start on time.

“It’s raining…it’s pouring…B’lore right now,” he captioned the clip. Here is the clip shared by Chopra that is now going viral:

The covers are on and it does not look good. A start on time looks difficult at the Chinnaswamy.

THE FORECAST

The chances of rain stands at 50% for the first time around 4 PM (local time) on Sunday. The number is further anticipated to increase to 65% at the time of the toss, i.e., 07:00 PM. Furthermore, it is predicted to remain the same till 09:00 PM before experiencing a dip.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel

