IPL 2023: Rajasthan Boost Mood In Camp With Gangnam Style Ahead Of Hyderabad Tie | Watch Video

Rajasthan will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Hyderabad on April 2. Rajasthan are former champions having won the title in 2008.

Riyan Parag

New Delhi: Confident after finishing runners-up is the last season, Rajasthan would bee looking tyo their better their show a step further this time when they take on Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener on April 2.

Ahead of the big season, the Rajasthan camp was seen lifting their moods up with a popular PSY track, Gangnam Style. In a video shared by Rajasthan’s IPL framchise, the likes of Riyan Parag and KC Cariappa were seen shaking their legs to te viral song that rocked the whole universe in 2012.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Rajasthan are the former champions of IPL having won the title in 2008 under late Shane Warne. Last year, the Sanju Samson-led side lost to Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.

With the likes of Joe Root, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa in their arsenal this time, Rajasthan look formidable and are one of the favourites to win the title.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Squad:

Joe Root, Abdul PA, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Jason Holder, Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

