IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Star Riyan Parag Pleads To Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad For Help

Riyan Parag has been a flop show for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals kept their chances alive for the IPL 2023 Playoffs race after beating Punjab Kings in their final group encounter in Dharamshala on Friday. However, despite the win, the fate of Sanju Samson-led side depends on how both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore fare on Sunday – the last day in the league stage in IPL 2023.

For Rajasthan Royals to pass through the next stage, both RCB and MI need to lose against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. If either of Mumbai Indians or RCB win, the last year’s runners-up are out of the competition. However, RCB need to lose by four or fewer runs for Rajasthan to sail through.

Meanehile, before the big day, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag pleaded to Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad and asked them to favour the three-time finalists. Parag tweeted, “GT and SRH please help us out a little now.”

GT and SRH please help us out a little now🥺 #RRvsPBKS — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) May 19, 2023

Earlier on Friday, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal hit fifties as Rajasthan Royals registered a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings. Sent into bat, PBKS were reeling at 50/4 but Sam Curran (49 not out) and Jitesh Sharma (44 off 28 balls) revived the innings while Shahrukh Khan (41 not out off) provided the late surge to power the side to 187/5.

A target of 188 was never going to be easy and RR needed to complete the chase in 18.3 overs to momentarily get ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s net runrate but they couldn’t.

But still RR got two points to stay afloat with Jaiswal (50 off 36) scripting the chase, adding 73 off 49 balls with Padikkal (51 off 30) and another 47 off 22 balls with Shimron Hetmyer (46) as RR romped home in 19.4 overs.

With the win, RR moved to fifth spot with 14 points, same as RCB (4th) and Mumbai Indians (6th), who both still have a match to play in the league stage. The loss meant, Punjab Kings are officially out of the IPL.

