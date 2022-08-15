Chennai: There has been massive speculation over Ravindra Jadeja’s future at Chennai Super Kings after they unfollowed each other. As per a TOI report, Jadeja and CSK have not been in contact since the end of IPL 2022. As per a report on InsideSport, it states that Jadeja will not be seen in yellow in the upcoming season and that he would be listing himself at the trading window and will look for offers from other teams.Also Read - MS Dhoni to Mentor CSK's Team in CSA T20 League? BCCI Official Has This to Say

Earlier, Jadeja underwent a rehab at NCA for his rib injury but he never informed the franchise about it. The all-rounder also deleted all his CSK-related posts from social media giving a clear indication that things are not well. To make things even more obvious, he was the only player who was not part of the video that was put out by CSK to wish captain Dhoni on his birthday. If the InsideSport report is to be believed, the confirmation could come in soon.

Jadeja stepped down as captain of CSK in 2022 midway through the season. CSK failed to win games under the leadership of Jadeja and that seemed to be the reason behind the development. However, the first serious indication that Jadeja wants an 'out' will be when a formal proposal of trading will come from other franchise.

Jadeja has been a match-winner for CSK over the years and hence his absence is bound to create a void in the side. While Dhoni has confirmed he would be leading the side in 2023, it would be interesting to see who is the leader in the following seasons with no Jadeja in the scheme of things.