IPL 2023: RCB Fined Rs 12 lakhs, LSG’s Avesh Khan Reprimanded

IPL 2023: As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

Bangalore: The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

IPL in a statement on late Monday night said: “The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs.”

“Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” statement added.

Lucknow Super Giants were 37/3 at the end of power-play, with Royal Challengers Bangalore on top of them in a run chase of 213 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but Marcus Stoinis brought Lucknow back with his impressive 30-ball 65 while Nicholas Pooran smashed a sensational 19-ball 62 to take the team to a last-ball thrilling one-wicket victory.

