IPL 2023: RCB Suffer Huge Blow After Star Batter Rajat Patidar Ruled Out Due To Injury
Rajat Patidar was a revelation in IPL 2022 and was RCB's mainstay at No. 3. He had scored a century in the Eliminator.
New Delhi: Rajat Patidar became the latest entrant in the injured players’ list after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to an injury, the franchise announced on Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet,” RCB said.
Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. 💔
We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. 💪
The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet. 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/c76d2u70SY
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2023
