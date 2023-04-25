Home

IPL 2023, RCB vs KKR: Kolkata’s Miseries Unlikely To Get Solace In Bengaluru

Quite an ironic shift of form and prospects, given that KKR have twice lifted the trophy which RCB have only aspired for and failed.

RCB vs KKR: Kolkata’s miseries unlikely to get solace in Bengaluru. ( Pic: Twitter/ Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata: While there is nothing called a certainty, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) should quite fancy getting past Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Not just because RCB are playing at home. KKR, as of now, is executing a nose-dive that may well see them scraping the bottom pretty soon, and away or home – as was displayed in their last match – is not relevant a relevant factor, RCB will hold all the aces, even with their evident weaknesses, when the two sides meet on Wednesday since KKR don’t seem to have any visible strengths as of now.

Quite an ironic shift of form and prospects, given that KKR have twice lifted the trophy which RCB have only aspired for and failed. But as of current situation, the Kolkata side seems to be fraught with problems, with little relief in sight.

Their batting is crumbly at best and quite a mess at worst. Jason Roy is a welcome addition to the effort and Rinku Singh has belied all expectations to emerge as the most consistent of the lot. Venkatesh Iyer, one of the two centurions on IPL 2023 so far, has somehow lost his edge while Nitish Rana would struggle to hold his place if he were not captain.

The rest too aren’t doing anything of note. The duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are between moderate and indifferent, both with bat and ball, which isn’t helping at all.

The rest of the bowling isn’t much two write home about. Suyash Sharma is a relief, having been able to chip in with his leg-spin, but the others are all struggling, as was evident against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where they were absolutely smashed, that too at home.

RCB’s strongest suit is also their biggest weakness – the batting. In Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, they have some of the most destructive batters up the order. But that is about all. The rest are just guest artists, including Dinesh Karthik, who used to own the death overs earlier.

The bowling is a good mix, with Mohammed Siraj one of the with the new ball in IPL 2023. David Willey has pulled his weight, as have the rest, including ace Sri Lankan leggie Wanindu Hasaranga.

As reports of Josh Hazlewood coming back to fitness filtered through, the RCB management should be happy. While it is not quite certain if he will be fielded immediately, one gets a feeling that RCB can bag this one without any additional help.

Quite a conundrum for KKR, as they have been on a four-match losing streak. It is said that all bad things come to an end, and Kolkata would be desperately hoping for some miracle. Sadly, Bengaluru may not be the place for that miracle to be enacted.

