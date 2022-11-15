live

LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Dwayne Bravo Likely to be Released – Check DEETS

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2023 Team Wise Retained Players List: Check updates from all 10 IPL Franchises before Retention Day on November 15 here.

Updated: November 15, 2022 4:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023, IPL 2023 retention, IPL 2023 retention updates, IPL 2023 schedule, IPL 2023 auction, IPL 2023 auction live updates, IPL 2023 mini-auction, IPL 2023 auction live, IPL 2023 retention news, ipl, ipl 2023, ipl mini auction, ipl auction, ipl mini auction date, ipl auction date, Cricket News
LIVE IPL 2023 RETENTION UPDATES

LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates

In a little over a month, the focus will shift to the Indian Premier League as the mini-auction is set to take place. November 15 is the last day for the submission of all retained and released players. Around Ravindra Jadeja, there were rumours that he may leave CSK, but that has not happened. Jadeja has been retained and will turn up for Chennai in IPL 2023. Chennai has released Chris Jordan, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner before the Retention Day deadline.

Also Read:

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2023 Team Wise Retained Players List: Check updates from all 10 IPL Franchises before Retention Day on November 15 here.

Live Updates

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: We are less than an hour away from the deadline for the submission of released and retained players. The deadline is 5 PM IST.

  • 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Ambati Rayudu is at the fag end of his career. The right-hander was bought for Rs 6.5 Cr. Is CSK ready to retain him?

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Mumbai Indians changed their Twitter display picture after Kieron pollard announced his retirement from Indian Premier League.

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Pollard said: “It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI always an MI. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons.”

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Kieron Pollard, one of the pillars of Mumbai Indians is hanging up his boots after playing for MI for 13 seasons but will continue with the MI family in his new role as batting coach.

  • 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: You can watch the retention process live on Star Sports. The broadcast starts from 6 PM IST.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: The auction takes place next month. By the end of today, we will know where franchises stand and who can buy big next month.

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: NO live streaming for the retention which takes place at 5 PM IST today. Stay hooked to india.com for all the latest.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: A report in The Telegraph suggests that Dhoni will retire from IPL after the 2023 season. The BCCI is keen to use his experience and technical acumen in the right manner post that and will involve the former Indian captain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 15, 2022 4:54 PM IST

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 4:55 PM IST