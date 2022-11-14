live

LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Will MI Retain Kieron Pollard?

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2023 Team Wise Retained Players List: Check updates from all 10 IPL Franchises before Retention Day on November 15 here.

Updated: November 14, 2022 6:40 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

In a little over a month, the focus will shift to the Indian Premier League as the mini-auction is set to take place. November 15 is the last day for the submission of all retained and released players. Around Ravindra Jadeja, there were rumours that he may leave CSK, but that has not happened. Jadeja has been retained and will turn up for Chennai in IPL 2023. Chennai has released Chris Jordan, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner before the Retention Day deadline.

Live Updates

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Harbhajan Singh reckons it will be tough for Mumbai Indians to leave Kieron Pollard. The WI cricketer has won many games for Mumbai and the franchise could trust him again.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Is it right to blame IPL for India’s failure at ICC events? Surely, no. There are so many overseas players who have benefitted from the cash-rich league.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Kieron Pollard did not come up with the goods and live up to the expectations after being retained by MI. Interesting to see if the franchise retains him again.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will not be available for the IPL 2023. The two Australian pacers want to focus on the upcoming Ashes.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Big setback for RCB, Glenn Maxwell will in all probability not feature for his franchise after he met with an accident on Sunday.

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Joshua Little, Colin Ackermann are two players who could fetch a whopping amount at the mini-auction after their good show in the T20 WC 2022.

  • 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Evin Lewis and Andrew Tye are set to be released by Lucknow Supergiants ahead of Mini Auction 2023. LSG is also offloading.

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Reports suggest Shardul Thakur would be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Thakur was part of the Delhi Capitals in the 2022 season.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Australian T20 captain Aaron Finch is likely to miss IPL 2023. He was part of the Kolkata franchise in IPL 2022.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Punjab Kings has the highest remaining purse. They have Rs 3.45 Cr. Chennai is second on the list. They have Rs 2.95 Cr remaining in their purse.

