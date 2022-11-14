live

LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Aaron Finch Likely to Miss 2023 Season – Report

Updated: November 14, 2022 1:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

In a little over a month, the focus will shift to the Indian Premier League as the mini-auction is set to take place. November 15 is the last day for the submission of all retained and released players. Around Ravindra Jadeja, there were rumours that he may leave CSK, but that has not happened. Jadeja has been retained and will turn up for Chennai in IPL 2023. Chennai has released Chris Jordan, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner before the Retention Day deadline.

Live Updates

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Australian T20 captain Aaron Finch is likely to miss IPL 2023. He was part of the Kolkata franchise in IPL 2022.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Punjab Kings has the highest remaining purse. They have Rs 3.45 Cr. Chennai is second on the list. They have Rs 2.95 Cr remaining in their purse.

  • 1:45 PM IST

  • 1:45 PM IST

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: One thing is for sure, MS Dhoni will be leading the Chennai side. Interesting to see how long can he continue.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Stay hooked to india.com for all the latest on IPL 2023 Retention. We are within 24 hours of the deadline for final submission.

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Again, eyes would be around Stokes. He is a freak, he was there for England when they needed him the most at the MCG. His fifty guided England to their second T20 WC title.

  • 1:26 PM IST

  • 1:24 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Tomorrow is the last date for the submission of retained and released players. Franchises have about 24 more hours to take a call on what they want.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Earlier, Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians. This is a big move from the five-time champions.

Published Date: November 14, 2022 1:57 PM IST

