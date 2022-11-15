LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Deadline at 5 PM IST TODAY – Check DEETS

live

LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Deadline at 5 PM IST TODAY

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2023 Team Wise Retained Players List: Check updates from all 10 IPL Franchises before Retention Day on November 15 here.

Updated: November 15, 2022 6:35 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE IPL 2023 RETENTION UPDATES

LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates

In a little over a month, the focus will shift to the Indian Premier League as the mini-auction is set to take place. November 15 is the last day for the submission of all retained and released players. Around Ravindra Jadeja, there were rumours that he may leave CSK, but that has not happened. Jadeja has been retained and will turn up for Chennai in IPL 2023. Chennai has released Chris Jordan, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner before the Retention Day deadline.

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2023 Team Wise Retained Players List: Check updates from all 10 IPL Franchises before Retention Day on November 15 here.

Live Updates

  • 6:33 AM IST
    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: The finalist of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to release the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der Dussen and Navdeep Saini ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction.
  • 6:32 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will also have some brainstorming to do and identify players who do not fit into the scheme of things going ahead. Will Manish Pandey’s name feature in the release list?

  • 6:29 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: With just hours left for the IPL Retention deadline, Punjab Kings has already made some key changes. Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the new captain, replacing a struggling Mayank Agarwal.

  • 11:58 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Teams will now look at what they can get with the remaining purse. We will get a clearer idea by the evening tomorrow.

  • 11:44 PM IST
    RETENTION
    RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar.
    CSK: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius Deepak Chahar.
  • 11:43 PM IST
    RETENTION
    MI: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Jason Behrendorff.
    GT: Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Tewatia
  • 11:42 PM IST

    RETENTION

    DC: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav.
    RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Prasidh Krishna, Obed Mcoy
  • 11:32 PM IST

    RETENTION LIST

    PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma

    LSG: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

  • 11:31 PM IST
    RETENTION LIST

    SRH: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik


    KKR: Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav
  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Harbhajan Singh reckons it will be tough for Mumbai Indians to leave Kieron Pollard. The WI cricketer has won many games for Mumbai and the franchise could trust him again.

