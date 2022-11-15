live

LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Ben Stokes Ready to Play 2023 Season – Report

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2023 Team Wise Retained Players List: Check updates from all 10 IPL Franchises before Retention Day on November 15 here.

Updated: November 15, 2022 9:17 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

In a little over a month, the focus will shift to the Indian Premier League as the mini-auction is set to take place. November 15 is the last day for the submission of all retained and released players. Around Ravindra Jadeja, there were rumours that he may leave CSK, but that has not happened. Jadeja has been retained and will turn up for Chennai in IPL 2023. Chennai has released Chris Jordan, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner before the Retention Day deadline.

Live Updates

  • 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Cummins is not the only Australian to have pulled out. Aaron Finch has also confirmed he would not be playing in the 2023 season.

  • 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: There is a massive buzz on social space where fans feel Pakistan cricketers should be allowed to feature in the IPL or else it is India’s loss.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: The auction takes place next month and surely Stokes will be on the wishlist of most franchises after his heroics in Australia.

  • 8:09 AM IST

  • 8:05 AM IST

  • 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Amid much speculation, a report in the Guardian suggests Ben Stokes would be putting his name forward for the upcoming season of IPL.

  • 7:35 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: As per reports, Australia’s Cameron Green is set to replace Keiron Pollard at the Mumbai Indians. There is no confirmation on this as yet.

  • 7:32 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Less than 12 hours to go for the deadline to end. It ends at 5 PM IST today. All franchises would have to submit their list of retained and released players.

  • 6:33 AM IST
    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: The finalist of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to release the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der Dussen and Navdeep Saini ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction.
  • 6:32 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will also have some brainstorming to do and identify players who do not fit into the scheme of things going ahead. Will Manish Pandey’s name feature in the release list?

