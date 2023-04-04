Home

Rishabh Pant Became Better Because MS Dhoni Finished Playing, Says Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2023: Stating that Rishabh Pant will be missed, Ganguly reckoned it could open up an opportunity for someone else like what happened to the injured DC captain when MS Dhoni stopped playing.

Delhi: Sourav Ganguly, who is the Director of Cricket at the Delhi Capitals, reckoned the absence of players like Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer in the ongoing IPL 2023 is not replaceable. Stating that Rishabh Pant will be missed, Ganguly reckoned it could open up an opportunity for someone else like what happened to the injured DC captain when MS Dhoni stopped playing.

“I see this as an opportunity for someone to become better. Rishabh became better because MS finished playing. That’s the way players are produced,” Ganguly told Indian Express.

“Bumrah came in because he got an opportunity to play. It is going to be the same with a lot of young players in this tournament.

“You are seeing Shubman and Ruturaj playing well. There are a few around in other teams who will stand up and play well. Rishabh will be missed. But for us and himself, the most important thing is his recovery.”

Meanwhile, the Capitals take on the Titans tonight. The Delhi-based franchise would look to register their first win after losing their opener.

Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey/Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya/Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

