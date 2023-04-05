Home

Rishabh Pant Celebrates In Style After Hardik Pandya’s Dismissal During DC vs GT Tie | WATCH VIDEO

Rishabh Pant made his first public appearance since the horrific car crash last December.

Rishabh Pant poses with Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal during DC vs GT tie. (Image: Twitter/DC)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant celebrated with high-fives and did not hide his emotions after Khaleel Ahmed sent Gujarat Titans skipper packing during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The incident was caught on camera during the sixth over of Gujarat Titans’ chase when Hardik misjudged the line of the Khaleel delivery and edged behind to wicketkeeper Abishek Porel. Pant was making his first public appearance since the horrific car crash last December.

Watch Rishabh Pant’s celebration video here:

While Khaleel was ecstatic on the field and head coach Ricky Ponting punched in the air in the dugout, Pant shared high-fives with Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal at the stadium balcony.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals slumped to their second loss in the tournament in as many matches. Chasing 162, Gujarat Titans were 54/3 inside the Powerplay but Sai Sudharsam anchored the chase with a fighting 48-ball 62 not out. He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with David Miller (31 not out; 16b) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare.

Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8. Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

