IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant In Attendance During Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans Game | See Pics

Delhi Capitals regular skipper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of cricket for majority of year after he survived a horrific car accident last year.

Rishabh Pant in attendance at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant was spotted on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during Delhi Capitals’ first home game against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2023.

There was already news that Pant will be in attendance today. The wicketkeeper-batter was seen in good mood as he shared a light moment with team owner Parth Jindal.

Pant met with a horrific car accident last December which has ruled him out of competitive cricket for a considerable period of time. He has undergone a surgery on his right knee and has just started walking and doing his rehabilitation.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals. Both teams made two changes to their line-up. Delhi Capitals handed debut to Bengal’s 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel, while Anrich Nortje replaced Rovman Powell.

GT brought in David Miller place of injured Kane Williamson, while Sai Sudarshan replaced Vijay Shankar.

