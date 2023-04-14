Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Says ‘I Am Recovering Well’ After Meeting Delhi Capitals Teammates

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Says ‘I Am Recovering Well’ After Meeting Delhi Capitals Teammates

Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy.

Rishabh Pant chats with Sourav Ganguly on the sidelines of Delhi Capitals training. (Image: DC)

New Delhi: Injured Rishabh Pant stated he is ‘recovering well’ after the wicketkeeper batter met his Delhi Capitals teammates on the sidelines of the team’s training session in Bengaluru ahead of their IPL 2023 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Pant has been ruled out of action for majority of the year after suffering multiple injuries following a car accident last year. He even underwent a surgery on his right knee.

You may like to read

“I am recovering very well and I’m getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team,” Pant said in a media release.

“I just saw how the team’s practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it,” Pant further added. “My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. Delhi have lost all their four matches so far in IPL 2023 and need to win against RCB at any cost.

However, this is not the first time Pant is meeting his teammates in IPL 2023. Earlier, during Delhi Capitals’ home game against Gujarat Titans, Pant made his first public appearance at the Feroz Shah Kotla following the accident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.