IPL 2023: Robin Uthappa Reacts To Hate Comments From Twitter Users While Watching CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 Match At Chepauk

Robin Uthappa has been receiving a lot of hate comments from Twitter users after he posted a picture with his son from the stands of Chepauk, where he is watching the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2023: Robin Uthappa Reacts To Hate Comments From Twitter Users While Watching CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 Match At Chepauk. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Robin Uthappa has been receiving a lot of hate comments from Twitter users after he posted a picture with his son from the stands of Chepauk, where he is watching the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Just few minutes before the match, Uthappa posted a happy picture with his son from the Chepauk stands, where he is clearly seen supporting the Chennai franchise as he played with them for two seasons and even lifted the IPL trophy in 2021.

Soon after posting the picture, he has been receiving a lot of hate comments from the users, questioning his loyalty with his past franchises. One of the user slammed him for not showing the same support for his former side Kolkata Knight Riders, whom he played for 6 seasons and even won the title in 2014 with them.

Bro played one-two seasons with Chennai and sold his soul

I have never seen him supporting Kkr like this — Rajasthani Bateman (@rohit_san13) May 23, 2023

In reply to the comment, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner with India had a fitting answer. According to him, loyalty and respect is a give and take process.

Loyalty and respect is a give and take my friend!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 23, 2023

The hate slurs kept on flooding his comment section and after a few hours, it prompted him to have a say about it.

”I’m not surprised by the hate I’m receiving here for what has been MY experience. Peace and love to you all!!”, Robin tweeted.

I’m not surprised by the hate I’m receiving here for what has been MY experience. Peace and love to you all!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 23, 2023

Irfan Pathan, his former India teammate came to his support and said, ”Hate ko hata mere bhai. Bas pyaar ko dekh (Forgot about hatred. Just embrace the love)”.

In reply, Uthappa said, ”Zindagi toh pyaar se bara pada hai mere bhai! (Life is stuffed with love and affection my brother!) ♥️ and only Love can overcome hate!”.

Zindagi toh pyaar se bara pada hai mere bhai!!🤗 ♥️ and only Love can overcome hate!! 🤟🏾😊 https://t.co/2956dqkOrG — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 23, 2023

The Chennai fans and cricket fans in general have also come in support of the retired cricketer and advised him to ignore the haters.

