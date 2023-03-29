Home

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma BREAKS Silence on Impact Player, Playing XI After Toss RULE

IPL 2023: While the new rules are set to spice up the cash-rich league, the most successful captain in the history of the competition Rohit Sharma broke the silence on it and welcomed the new rules.

Rohit Sharma said "I like the impact player rule, players coming in & changing the game".

Mumbai: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League promises to be special and there are a number of reasons for it, but the biggest of all reasons is the new rules in place. Well, there is the all-new impact player rule and the announcing of playing XI after the toss. While the new rules are set to spice up the cash-rich league, the most successful captain in the history of the competition Rohit Sharma broke the silence on it and welcomed the new rules.

During an Instagram LIVE session on Wednesday, Rohit said: “I like that new rule and new idea in IPL – Impact player and changing teams XI after the toss. I like it.”

“Our first match is against RCB, we know how they play. So we’ll field our best 12 players (XI plus impact player) against them,” he added.

Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership MI have lifted the IPL title five times but last year, they had to suffer an embarrassment of finishing at the last position. MI was only able to win four matches of the total 14 and finished at the bottom. Mumbai play their opening game against Bangalore on April 2 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Mumbai Squad IPL 2023 Team Players ListRohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma ,Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal

