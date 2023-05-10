Home

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma LBW Stirs Massive Controversy During MI vs RCB. What is 3-Metre Rule That Was Ignored?

What is the 3-metre rule that was ignored during Rohit Sharma's controversial lbw dismissal?

Rohit Sharma Controversy (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Captain Rohit Sharma was disappointed again on Tuesday during MI’s game against RCB as he was dismissed for seven off eight balls. Even though his dismissal did not have a major impact on the match as MI cruised to a six-wicket win, Rohit’s dismissal stirred a controversy. The MI captain was dismissed leg-before wicket. It was Wanindu Hasaranga who got the major breakthrough. Following the third umpire’s call, fans questioned the decision because Rohit was way down the crease when the ball hit his pads and hence the 3-meter rule was ignored.

Ex-India cricketers Munaf Patel and Mohammad Kaif shared a picture of Rohit’s dismissal, which showed that the skipper was 3.7 metre far from the stumps, which as per rule should have been declared not-out. Following his dismissal, Rohit was fuming.

“Lagta he ab DRS b DRS hona chahye, Unlucky,” Munaf captioned his post.

Lagta he ab DRS b DRS hona chahye, Unlucky #RohitSharma

Kya bolti public, ye Out he ya nai ??#MIvRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/yDCgFp92kZ — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) May 9, 2023

“Hello DRS, yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? How can this be lbw?,” said Kaif raising concern over the controversial dismissal.

Hello DRS, yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? How can this be lbw? pic.twitter.com/bAgFNevUXL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 9, 2023

