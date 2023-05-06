Home

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Leapfrogs Sunil Narine For Unwanted Milestone During CSK Vs MI Tie

Rohit Sharma now has 16 ducks to his name in IPL history, the most by any player.

Rohit Sharma walks back after being dismissed against CSK. (Image: IPL/Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma became the player with most ducks in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) when the Mumbai Indians captain was dismissed by Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar on Saturday at the M Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk.

Rohit now has 16 ducks in IPL, leaving behind Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine and Mandeep Singh and RCB’s Dinesh Karthik, all having being dismissed 15 time for zero in the league.

