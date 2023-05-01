Home

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Name Kedar Jadhav As Replacement For David Willey

Kedar Jadav will reunite with Virat Kohli at RCB. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Veteran batter Kedar Jadav returned to the Indian Premier League as he has been named a replacement for injured David Willey on Monday at Royal Challengers Bangalore for the remainder of IPL 2023.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” IPL said in a media release.

