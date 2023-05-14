ZEE Sites

IPL 2023: Anuj Rawat’s Cameo Against Rajasthan Royals Sends Twitterverse Into Frenzy

Social media was buzzing with Rawat's name as RCB fans were left impressed and also surprised with the wicket-keeper batter's performance.

Published: May 14, 2023 5:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IPL 2023: Anuj Rawat's Cameo Against Rajasthan Royals Sends Twitterverse Into Frenzy. (Image: Twitter)

Jaipur: Delhi boy Anuj Rawat played a crucial cameo under pressure on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals to lift Royal Challengers Bangalore to 171/5 in the first innings of play at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.

At one point of time, it looked like 170 was difficult despite of twin fifties from Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis. This is where 23-year old batsman Anuj Rawat comes down the order and played a crucial knock of 29 off 11 balls. He hit 3 boundaries and 2 maximums to take RCB to a fighting total.

Social media was buzzing with Rawat’s name as RCB fans were left impressed and also surprised with the wicket-keeper batter’s performance.

Rawat’s name was brought under the scanner for having a low strike-rate but now with this comeback, he has proven his worth yet again. This is not the first time we have seen him pull off a great knock. He smashed a 47-ball 66 against Mumbai Indians in last year’s edition as well.

