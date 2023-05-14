IPL 2023: Anuj Rawat’s Cameo Against Rajasthan Royals Sends Twitterverse Into Frenzy
Social media was buzzing with Rawat's name as RCB fans were left impressed and also surprised with the wicket-keeper batter's performance.
Jaipur: Delhi boy Anuj Rawat played a crucial cameo under pressure on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals to lift Royal Challengers Bangalore to 171/5 in the first innings of play at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.
Also Read:
- LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS
- LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Bangalore Run Havoc On Rajasthan
- Rajasthan vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 60: RR vs RCB Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Sawai Mansingh Stadium 3:30 PM IST May 14, Sunday
At one point of time, it looked like 170 was difficult despite of twin fifties from Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis. This is where 23-year old batsman Anuj Rawat comes down the order and played a crucial knock of 29 off 11 balls. He hit 3 boundaries and 2 maximums to take RCB to a fighting total.
You may like to read
Social media was buzzing with Rawat’s name as RCB fans were left impressed and also surprised with the wicket-keeper batter’s performance.
6,6,4 in the end with 29* off 11, this was so unexpected.He took those trolls personally or what ?😭
Well played Anuj rawat, Mike hesson might be the happiest person at the moment. pic.twitter.com/BgB7OiTrzS
— Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) May 14, 2023
When the lights are the brightest,
Pressure is the highest,
And crowd are the loudest,
Only the Strongest will survive, thrive and perform.
King Anuj Rawat 29* (11) 😈👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OKcnvCW1b5
— Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ (@OverMidWicket) May 14, 2023
Anuj Rawat 29*(11), what a finisher 🔥#RRvRCB #IPL2O23 #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/E45BkbY935
— Ashutosh Srivastava (@Sri_Ashutosh008) May 14, 2023
Anuj Rawat with this knock will be retained for sure …. If they retain next year I want them to send him to auction and buy back 3.2 cr too much.
— Sai (@akakrcb6) May 14, 2023
I ain’t a Hindu anymore
My only God is Lord Anuj Rawat 🙏🙌🤲 pic.twitter.com/FufaH57LRV
— jashh (@JashViratian82) May 14, 2023
Rawat’s name was brought under the scanner for having a low strike-rate but now with this comeback, he has proven his worth yet again. This is not the first time we have seen him pull off a great knock. He smashed a 47-ball 66 against Mumbai Indians in last year’s edition as well.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.