IPL 2023: Bangalore Send Twitter Buzzing After Pulling Off Deja Vu 59 All-Out Against Rajasthan

The social media was buzzing with RCB's name as they once again put up an excellent display of bowling to send Rajasthan packing.

Bangalore Send Twitter Buzzing After Pulling Off Deja Vu 59 All-Out Against Rajasthan. (Image: Twitter)

Jaipur: It was Deja Vu all over again on Saturday as Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a brilliant bowling performance to bowl out Rajasthan Royals for a paltry 59 runs at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur to strengthen their chances for a spot in the play-offs.

Batting first, Bangalore with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Anuj Rawat towards the end put up a fighting total of 171 runs on the board. In reply, Rajasthan just couldn’t handle the havoc of RCB bowlers as the 2008 IPL champions were once again bundled out for 59 runs against the same team. This brought back memories from the 2009 IPL encounter in Cape Town and this very total is now the 3rd lowest in IPL history.

Quite naturally the social media was buzzing with RCB’s name as they once again put up an excellent display of bowling to send Rajasthan packing.

Lowest totals in IPL history: 49 – RCB vs KKR, Kolkata, 2017

58 – RR vs RCB, Cape Town, 2009

59 – RR vs RCB, Jaipur, today!#RRvRCB #RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/Vycc4FLvOX — (@Suvhu0854) May 14, 2023

Unbelievable Winning by RCB. Made the RR all out in just 59 runs. Outstanding Bowling By RCB Bowlers. Moved 5th place with better NRR #RRvRCB #RRvsRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/MkuVz3OWjf — ViratRocky✨️ (@Virat_Rocky18) May 14, 2023

What a win for #RCB! At the top, @Gmaxi_32 and @faf1307 adapted really well to the slow deck. @AnujRawat_1755‘s 11-ball 29* added the finishing touches. And the bowling effort was really impressive, especially by @WayneParnell in his spell of 3/11. A thumping victory. #RRvsRCB… pic.twitter.com/NkNVfc2vXw — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 14, 2023

What total dominance look like Virat Kohli and his company #RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/rrYezSYAWC — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 14, 2023

With this win, RCB have now occupied the 5th position in the standings, with 2 more matches to go.

