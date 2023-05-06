Home

IPL 2023, RR vs SRH: Rajasthan Royals, Rocked On Their Heels, Will Need To Regroup Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals (RR), who would have barely resurfaced from the absolute hammering they got in their last match, will be hoping that the nightmare does not continue when they meet SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next match, as each match now begins to take greater meaning with the end of the league in sight. SRH too won’t be particularly happy, especially after they somehow conjured up a loss in a game they should have wrapped up. The match then brings together two sides that have both need to boost their morale and register vital points. This is one of those matches that will leave one of the sides poorer in mind and material and neither side would like to be there.

SRH’s loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is a little difficult to describe. KKR’s 171 was challenging but by no means impossible and the Kolkata bowling has not been the best in IPL 2023. But the combination of some early wickets and rain threatening led to panic in the Hyderabad ranks and they found themselves at the losing end, and resultantly go below KKR on the IPL 2023 points tally at an unenviable 9th position.

As things stand, it does not look like SRH will be able to get through to the knockouts but they still can make some telling dents into the prospects of the top-rung sides.

RR are clinging on to No. 4 on the table but another couple of performances akin to the one against Gujarat Titans (GT) and they too will be scrambling for scraps, especially with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings beginning to make all sort of threatening moves.

RR’s last match was an absolute nightmare and they would desperately hope for it to end. Losing by nine wickets in less than 14 overs after having failed to 18 overs of their own didn’t do their run-rate any good at all. They must thank past performances to stay where they are on the points table.

But they still have the tools to repair their cause, with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form boosting an otherwise strong line-up, and they will be seeking more from Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal as well as skipper Sanju Samson if they want to make amends.

SRH’s batting too should demand more from Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, and Rahul Tripathi, but mostly from skipper Aiden Markram, who has been unconvincing with the bat, a far cry from his livewire fielding performance.

Both sides have a lot to play for, though RR seek to retain the foothold they have on the better side of the points table. No slip-ups are affordable, for either side.

