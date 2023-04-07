Home

‘Bharosa Tera Pyaar Mein’, Joe Root-Yuzvendra Chahal Set Internet On Fire With Epic Dance Moves- VIRAL Video

In a viral video, shared by Rajasthan Royals on social media, both Root and Chahal were grooving to the tune of 'Bharos Tera Pyaar Mein' on stage and the netizens just can't stop drooling over it.

'Bharosa Tera Pyaar Mein', Joe Root-Yuzvendra Chahal Set Internet On Fire With Epic Dance Moves- VIRAL Video. (Image: screengrab)

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals stars were seen in a partying mood on Thursday as the likes Yuzvendra Chahal and Joe Root grabbed all the attention as they set the internet on fire with their epic dance moves.

Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot! 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/bI4rPoRHSE — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2023

Here are some of the reactions of the fans on Twitter:-

Win or lose, this atmosphere should be a constant — SIDHEART (@RiturajMaheshw1) April 6, 2023

The song should be oo antava mama oo oo antava mama.. would have created much more impact…😛😜 — నిఖిలేశ్ (@Nikhi_Siripuram) April 6, 2023

Hey @root66 need dance lessons from you 🙈 — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) April 6, 2023

There were never any doubts regarding the footwork of Joe Root… — I Love Mithunda (@ilovemithunda) April 6, 2023

Yuzi is an entertainer — Harpreet Singh (@Harpreetlaw) April 6, 2023

Bhaishab mja aagya — Anjan Aniket (@aniket_anjan) April 6, 2023

English international Joe Root was bought by the Royals in the Mini Auction back in December for 1 CR INR and he is yet to feature a match in the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The 2008 Champions have played two matches so far and have won one against Sunrisers Hyderabad and lost their last game against Punjab Kings in a a closely-fought encounter.

Chahal, who was the Purple cap from last season, so far have scalped 5 wickets in 2 games.

The Royals next play against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium.

