IPL 2023 Rules: From Impact Player to Unfair Movement From Fielders- All You Need to Know

IPL 2023 Rules: From Impact Player to Unfair Movement From Fielders- All You Need to Know. (Image: IPL)

New Delhi: Just 9 days to go for the Indian Premier League 2023 and there are a number of new rules everyone should be taking note before the cash-rich league takes centre stage once again.

Apart from the impact player rule, which was already announced before–the teams now should be adhering to a few more during the course of the tournament.

– Teams will name their 11 after the toss.

– Unfair movement by keeper or fielders will result in dead ball and 5 penalty runs.

– Only 4 fielders will be allowed outside 30 yard for every over not completed within time.

As far as the Impact Player Rule is concerned, it is similar to the substitutions made during team sports like in football. As per the rule, the teams will have to name four substitutes before the match and only one can be used when required.

The Impact Player can be brought in anytime by the batting team be it at the star of the innings, fall of a wicket or when the batter retires. In case of the bowling side, if a player is subbed on during an over due to a retire hurt or dismissal—he will be ineligible to bowl the remainder of that very over. If the Impact player brought on is a bowler, he will be given the chance to bowl the entire 4 overs spell, like any other bowler.

The four substitutes are mainly will be Indians, unless the teams decide to field fewer foreigners in their playing XI. Only four overseas players are allowed to take the field.

The first match of the 16th season of the IPL will be between defending champions Gujarat Titans and 4-time champs Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

