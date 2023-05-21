Home

IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad Achieves Unique Feat, Records 2nd Most Fifty-Plus Scores As CSK Opener

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the second-highest run-scorer for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 and is seventh overall with 504 runs in 13 innings at an average of 42.00 with three fifties.

IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad was awarded the man of the match for his brilliant innings. (Pic: IPL)

New Delhi: Ruturaj Gaikwad added another feather to his cap as he recorded the second-highest number of fifty-plus scored for Chennai Super Kings as an opener in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). Gaikwad now has 14 fifty-plus scores to his name as a CSK opener.

Gaikwad’s feat came in the match against Delhi Capitals on Friday as his match-winning half-century (79 in 50 balls) helped CSK win the game and seal their IPL 2023 playoffs spot. During the innings, the right-hander hit three boundaries and seven massive sixes at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

In the ongoing tournament, Gaikwad is also the second-highest run-scorer for the MS Dhoni-led side and is seventh overall with 504 runs in 13 innings at an average of 42.00 with three fifties. Former CSK teammate and opener Faf du Plessis has scored 20 fifty-plus scores for the franchise. Out of that 16 came as an opener.

Du Plessis holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores by a CSK opener. Meanwhile, CSK will be missing the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes in Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans. Stokes, who sat out for majority of IPL 2023 due to injury, had flown home to join the national camp for one-off Test against Ireland from June 1.

Gujarat Titans had earlier became the first team to cement their on top four and have a chance to defend their title. CSK finished their IPL 2023 league stage with 17 points from 14 matches. They will face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on May 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

