IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note After Son Arjun Makes Mumbai Indians Debut Against KKR

Mumbai: It was a great day for Arjun Tendulkar as he finally made his Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders which was played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Arjun, who is the son of cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar the pacer has been part of Mumbai since 2021 but finally got the chance to play in the tournament.

It was also an emotional moment for father Sachin who took his social media to pen a heartfelt post. “Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2),” tweeted Sachin.

Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/a0SVVW7EhT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

“You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!,” the ex-India opener added in his twitter thread.

You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best! 👍💙 (2/2) — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar on became the first son to play for the same Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise that his father Sachin Tendulkar represented for many years.

Opening the bowling, Arjun conceded five runs in his first over. He made a strong appeal for lbw against Jagadeesan but was turned down by the umpire as it looked like the ball would go over the stumps.

In his second over, he was driven off the backfoot for a boundary by KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer, who then smacked the next delivery for a slightly mis-hit six over wide long-on.

Arjun, who has played age-group cricket for Mumbai and made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2020-21 and had earlier last year shifted alliance to Goa and made Ranji Trophy debut for them against Rajasthan in an Elite Division match at Porvorim in December 2022.

