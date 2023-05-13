Home

IPL 2023: While she said at times there is rage and aggression, there are times when he is sweet and gentle as well.

Mumbai: With the IPL 2023 season peaking, Virat Kohli has been making news. From playing some match-defining knocks to his on-field spat with Naveen-ul-Haq, Kohli has made headlines mostly for the wrong seasons this year. Despite that, his stocks have never dipped. He still continues to rule the hearts of youngsters and ladies in the country. Looks like actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Kohli’s newest fan. During a session on Star Sports recently, she went on to describe the two sides of the former RCB captain.

While she said at times there is rage and aggression, there are times when he is sweet and gentle as well. Here is the clip that is now being loved by fans:

Samantha describing two sides of Virat Kohli 😂❤️ soo perfectly !!! pic.twitter.com/t0dUFZ0ENg — “ (@KohlifiedGal) May 12, 2023

Samantha also said: “I almost cried when Virat Kohli hit that century after a rough patch, that’s the kind of idol I look up to with grit & determination”.

