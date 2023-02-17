Home

IPL 2023 Schedule: Gujarat Titans To Face Chennai Super Kings In Tournament Opener; Check Detailed Fixture

Gujarat Titans are the defending champions of Indian Premier League.

New Delhi: Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 opener on March 31 in Ahmedabad, the schedule of which was announced on Friday. The final will also be played in Ahmedabad on May 28.

Four-time champions CSK will play Mumbai Indians on April 8th and May 6th. Meanwhile, Guwahati has also been allotted matches in this season of IPL. Get detailed fixture HERE.

The CSK vs MI clash in Chennai on May 6 will be 1000th match in history of the IPL. 10 teams will play 70 matches across 52 game days. The matches will start at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM. Lucknow will be hosting IPL games for the first time in history.

The first double header will be on April 1 where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow. IPL 2023 will have 18 double headers.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and then, play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The schedule and venues for the playoffs will be announced later.

