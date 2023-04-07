Home

IPL 2023: Shahrukh Khan Gives Special Message To KKR After RCB Win, Says ‘Please Go Out…’ | WATCH

KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan was in attendance at the Eden Gardens during their IPL 2023 match against RCB in Kolkata.

Shah Rukh Khan meets the KKR players after their win against RCB in Kolkata. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Bollywood actor and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has urged his players to believe in themselves even if the outer world does not, after their big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday in IPL 2023.

KKR found themselves tottering for 89/5 before Shardul Thakur led a superb recovery with his 29-ball 68 to power his team to 204/7 after RCB opted to bowl. Coming in at No 7, Thakur hammered the joint-fastest fifty of the season off 20 balls and shared an entertaining 103-run wicket partnership off 47 balls with Rinku Singh (46 off 33).

In reply, RCB failed to last the distance and folded up for 123 in 17.4 overs with the trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma sharing eight wickets between themselves. It was KKR’s first win of the season.

“The older guys here, they know my seppeches so I won’t bore you with them. They have been hearing it for every year. Andre, Sunil, Southee, so many of them… I’ll just say whether people believing you or not, you have to believe in yourself,” SRK said in a video posted by KKR.

“Please go out there and do what you do best and enjoy yourself and be healthy. Don’t get hurt,” added the Pathaan actor. Besides Thakur, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) also cracked a half-century. Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and young Suyash Sharma (3/30) did the maximum damage as KKR dismissed RCB for 123 in 17.4 overs.

For RCB, left-arm pace bowler David Willey and leg-spinner Karn Sharma took two wickets each. KK had lost their IPL 2023 opener against Punjab Kings by seven runs via DLS method. Meanwhile, KKR are being led by Nitish Rana in the absence of regular captain Shreyas Iyer who is ruled out due to a back injury.

