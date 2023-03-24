Home

IPL 2023: Shane Watson Names Rilee Rossouw As Delhi Capitals Trump Card Ahead Of Season Opener

Rilee Rossouw was in tremendous form in Pakistan Super League 2023 scoring 400-plus runs in with three fifties and one century.

Rilee Rossouw played some exciting knocks in PSL 2023 for Multan Sultans. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australian all-rounder and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson believes South African batter Rilee Rossouw could be the trump card for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

A hard-hitter of the ball, the South African left-hander was in brilliant form in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, scoring 400-plus runs in 11 matches and played a crucial part in Multan Sultan’s road to final.

He also scored three fifties and a century in the tournament. “Well, one, in particular, is Rilee Rossouw, he’s someone you know, I’ve played with him in the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators,” Watson was quoted as saying to Star Sports. Both Watson and Rossouw represented Quetta in the 2019 PSL.

“And to see how he has come back into international cricket and he’s a world-class hitter of the ball. He can take down any bowler at any stage, in any conditions. So if he gets on a roll, he can just take the game away from the opposition.”

With Rishabh Pant being a big miss, Watson spoke about the team’s strengths ahead of the season opener against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. “Well, there’s a lot of very talented players, I think, yeah, David Warner for me is just at the top of the order.

“He’s going to continue to have a point to prove and everyone’s going to be like riding off the back of him. He’s always scored so many runs in the IPL. And to be an opening batter, and set the platform like he does is going to be very important.

“I think Mitchell Marsh is going to have another really big season for him. He’s got incredible skill with the bat alone and how he’s batting and takes the game on is going to play a really big part.

“And then we’ve got some youngsters with the ball, fast bowlers, (Kamlesh) Nagarkoti and Chetan Sakariya. And then we’ve got our spinners as well, like Axar and Kuldeep Yadav. Those two guys, to be able to have world-class spinners bowling especially through the middle, to be able to try and get wickets and also keep the runs down, that’s so critically important,” added the former cricketer.

