Shikhar Dhawan Breaks Silence on Separation With Wife Aesha Mukherjee, Says ‘When I Fell In Love…’

Mumbai: Ahead of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, veteran cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has made a few stunning revelations. Dhawan also spoke of his divorce and the possibility of remarriage. Opting not to point fingers at anyone, Dhawan admitted the marriage ‘failed’ because he was not aware of that field.

“I failed because the final decision is the person’s own. I don’t point fingers at others. I failed because I was not aware of that field. The things I talk about cricket today, I wouldn’t have been aware of the same 20 years back. It comes with experience,” he said on Sports Tak.

Claiming that the process of the divorce is still on, Dhawan did not rule out the possibility of marrying again. He added: “Right now my divorce case is going on. Tomorrow, if I want to marry again, I will be much more wiser in that field. I’ll know what kind of girl I need; someone whom I can spend my life with. When I was 26-27 and I was continuously playing, I was not in any relationship. I used to have fun, but was never in a relationship.

“So, when I fell in love, I couldn’t see the red flags. But today, if I fall in love, I will be able to see those red flags. So, if I see those red flags, I will walk out. If not, I will carry on,” he added further.

Dhawan is one of India’s most successful white-ball openers. He formed a successful opening pair with Rohit Sharma during his prime.

