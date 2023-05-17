Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Sikander Raza Rates Sri Lanka’s Young Pacer Matheesha Pathirana Higher Than Lasith Malinga

IPL 2023: Sikander Raza Rates Sri Lanka’s Young Pacer Matheesha Pathirana Higher Than Lasith Malinga

Matheesha Pathirana has been one of the finds of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

Matheesha Pathirana in action during IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Matheesha Pathirana has been one of young talents to emerge at the top level in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Already impressed everyone, Zimbabwean allrounder Sikander Raza became the lastest to laud the Chennai Super Kings pacer.

Known as Baby Malinga, for his action that is similar to legendary Lasith Malinga, Raza rated Pathirana higher than his senior and called him more trickier to read that his retired pacer who once dominated world cricket.

You may like to read

“Pathirana is a quality talent. I remember that (Lasith) Malinga was hard enough to face but Pathirana is just a bit trickier. His arm comes lower. Malinga was side on, I remember. On that wicket, with those cutters and his 145kph pace, you just didn’t know what’s coming,” said Raza.

“Alhamdulillah, to be able to score those runs! I was just trying to find a boundary so I was lucky to get those three runs. I hit it into a gap. I guess when it’s your day, luck favours you in weird ways,” added the Punjab Kings star.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.