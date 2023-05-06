Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly-Virat Kohli Heart-Warming Handshake Moment Goes VIRAL After DC vs RCB Match

IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly-Virat Kohli Heart-Warming Handshake Moment Goes VIRAL After DC vs RCB Match

Both of the legendary cricketers shocked everyone as they embraced each other after Delhi defeated Bangalore by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly-Virat Kohli Heart-warming Handshake Moment Goes VIRAL After DC vs RCB Match. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After both Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly refused to shake hands with each back in Bengaluru, both of the legendary cricketers shocked everyone as they embraced each other after Delhi defeated Bangalore by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Handshake between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. pic.twitter.com/j0LGdxxP6A — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2023

You may like to read

The moment cricket fans thought would never happen after the ugly spat and all the personal conflicts we heard before is now finally a reality.

Here are the reactions from the fans:-

As it should be once the game is done. 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/T6xMSOnz42 — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 6, 2023

Yoooni ❣️😍.. — CMA Monesh (@Cmamonesh) May 6, 2023

Like two matured professional player ❤️ — Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) May 6, 2023

We are Indians believe in you both cricket legends Indian cricket fans They look up to you respect you and love you. This is the sportsmanship — Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) May 6, 2023

Time for them to follow eachother once again 😭😂 — Arka (@ARKA0432) May 6, 2023

Batting first, with twin half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror, Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a challenging total of 181 after 20 overs of play.

The run-chase went quite smoothly for the home-side as they chased down a 180+ score with 20 balls to spare, thanks to a brilliant knock from Phil Salt. The England international was adjudged as Man of the Match for his match-winning 45-ball 87 as Delhi have now 8 points from 10 matches, keeping themselves in contention for the play-offs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.