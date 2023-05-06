Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly-Virat Kohli Heart-Warming Handshake Moment Goes VIRAL After DC vs RCB Match

IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly-Virat Kohli Heart-Warming Handshake Moment Goes VIRAL After DC vs RCB Match

Both of the legendary cricketers shocked everyone as they embraced each other after Delhi defeated Bangalore by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Updated: May 6, 2023 11:27 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli handshake, Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly handshake, DC vs RCB, DC vs RCB news, DC vs RCB live scores, DC vs RCB live updates, DC vs RCB live streaming, DC vs RCB live online score, DC vs RCB playing XI, DC vs RCB toss, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Results, Cricket News, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match updates, Delhi Capitals in IPL, Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Warner, Phil Salt, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, dc vs rcb, dc vs rcb prediction, ipl dc vs rcb, dc vs rcb 2023, dc vs rcb wpl, dc vs rcb tickets, dc vs rcb arun jaitley stadium tickets, dc vs rcb arun jaitley stadium, dc vs rcb all match scorecard, dc vs rcb analysis, rcb versus dc live score, dc vs rcb book tickets, dc vs rcb bookmyshow, dc vs rcb betting tips, dc vs rcb batting order, dc vs rcb best player, dc vs rcb betting odds, dc vs rcb best dream11 team, dc vs rcb betting, dc vs rcb batting order today match, dc vs rcb bowling, rcb vs dc dream11 best team today, rcb vs dc player battle, rcb vs dc tickets booking, rcb vs dc scorecard, rcb vs dc batting order, rcb vs dc best player, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli vs Delhi Capitals, Virat Kohli in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli in IPL, Virat Kohli batting stats in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli scores in IPL 2023,
IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly-Virat Kohli Heart-warming Handshake Moment Goes VIRAL After DC vs RCB Match. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After both Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly refused to shake hands with each back in Bengaluru, both of the legendary cricketers shocked everyone as they embraced each other after Delhi defeated Bangalore by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Also Read:

You may like to read

The moment cricket fans thought would never happen after the ugly spat and all the personal conflicts we heard before is now finally a reality.

Here are the reactions from the fans:-

Batting first, with twin half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror, Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a challenging total of 181 after 20 overs of play.

The run-chase went quite smoothly for the home-side as they chased down a 180+ score with 20 balls to spare, thanks to a brilliant knock from Phil Salt. The England international was adjudged as Man of the Match for his match-winning 45-ball 87 as Delhi have now 8 points from 10 matches, keeping themselves in contention for the play-offs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: May 6, 2023 11:27 PM IST

Updated Date: May 6, 2023 11:27 PM IST

More Stories