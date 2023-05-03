Home

Sports

IPL 2023, SRH Vs KKR: Grim Struggle To Keep Afloat Makes Every Match A Real Test For Both Sides

IPL 2023, SRH Vs KKR: Grim Struggle To Keep Afloat Makes Every Match A Real Test For Both Sides

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are eighth and ninth in IPL 2023 points table respectively.

Action during KKR vs SRH encounter in IPL 2023 (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 still stuck in the warp of the off-field shenanigans of current and past stars, the real on-field battles have taken a bit of a back seat. One such struggle, one that really matters, will be enacted when SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

The battle to get of the bottom rungs of the points table is the real fight, but sadly has been upstaged by the tantrums of cricketers who should know better. Nevertheless, both sides would be well served by not getting distracted by any of these goings and focus on their own predicament.

You may like to read

The only thing keeping SRH off the bottom of the points table is Delhi Capitals’ abysmal form and KKR aren’t particularly better either. Of the two, Hyderabad would be a little happier with a win in their last game, while KKR’s tailspin could well see them end up rock bottom pretty soon.

Four losses out of the past five matches and a total of six defeats from nine games is hardly what KKR had in mind but they do not seem to have the wherewithal to do much about it.

Their batting is in tatters. Right from top to bottom everyone is in dodgy form. If Rahmanullah Gurbaz will come good in one game, then the rest will fail, or if Venkatesh Iyer gets some runs, none of the other will do much.

Never really lets their bowling in with much of a chance, and there too they have a handicap of Sunil Narine being completely off-colour. The West Indian’s indifferent form also reflects in his batting.

Suyash Sharma, the junior spinner, has been the best on display while Varun Chakravarthy has been patchy. Andre Russell has come back in some fashion with both bat and ball but like the rest, never too consistently.

SRH aren’t much better either. The seam attack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T. Natarajan isn’t clicking well while Umran Malik is being carted everywhere. The addition of Akeal Hosein does add some teeth, but too early yet to say how many. Mayank Markande hasn’t done too badly.

But at least they did gain two critical points in their match with Capitals. Abhishek Sharma up the order got some runs and Heinrich Klaasen waded into the Capitals’ attack late on, as did Abdul Samad.

But the rest of the top order, particularly Aiden Markram and Harry Brook, are struggling.

It is ironic that both sides have one centurion in IPL 2023 (Brook for SRH and Iyer for KKR) but are so badly off overall.

For these sides, all matches are no crucial and there is no doubt that the lower ranked team after this match will be in a serious death struggle. Neither side wants to be there, but it is going to happen, come Thursday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.