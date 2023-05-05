Top Recommended Stories

The 24-year old Brook was bought by SRH in the mini auction for over 13 crores and only has a sole hundred to sum up his performance and in the rest 8 matches, he has managed to score a highest individual score of only 18 and didn't even last more than 21 balls.

Published: May 5, 2023 8:39 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Harry Brook poor-run with the bat continued on Thursday as the English batter once again failed to churn out runs, this time against Kolkata Knight Riders as the West Bengal outfit defeated it’s Telengana counterpart by 5 runs in the Indian Premier League.

After his match-winning ton against KKR in the first reverse fixture, he was quite happy to ‘shut’ the critics down and after that his repeated failure, including two ducks has brought him under the scanner once again.

With yesterday’s loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH now stand at 9th position with 6 points in 9 matches, equal on points with bottom-placed Delhi Capitals.

