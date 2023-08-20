Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Sri Lanka Spinner Maheesh Theekshana Discloses What MS Dhoni Told Him After Final Match Against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023: Sri Lanka Spinner Maheesh Theekshana Discloses What MS Dhoni Told Him After Final Match Against Gujarat Titans

Having made his IPL debut in the 2022 season, the 23-year-old has featured in 22 matches, claiming 23 wickets at an average of 28.39 and an economy rate of 7.77.

Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana in action. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Sri Lanka (SL) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has revealed what Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni cheekily said after the final of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL). MS Dhoni told Theekshana that he won’t get any bowling practice next time.

Trending Now

The 23-year-old off-spinner played a crucial part in CSK’s IPL 2023 triumph after they defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final earlier this year. While the Sri Lanka off-spinner had a good outing with the ball in the IPL 2023 as Theekshana picked up 11 wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of 26.73. However, Maheesh Theekshana was poor in the fielding department, dropping a few catches during the IPL season.

In a recent interview on Revsportz show Backstage with Boria, the Sri Lankan cricketer opened up on his cheeky interaction with the CSK skipper Dhoni as he headed home after the IPL 2023 season.

“After the final, when I was about to go home, I just met him and he told me, because I didn’t do really well on the field, ‘next time for you, there’s no bowling practice; there’s only batting practice and fielding practice,” Theekshana recalled.

MS Dhoni’s invaluable advice for Maheesh Theekshana after winning the IPL 2023.#MSDhoni #MaheeshTheekshana pic.twitter.com/99F2Hag87Y — RevSportz (@RevSportz) August 20, 2023

“He’s a simple man. He wants everything to be simple. He wants to enjoy every time. Even when we go out in the middle, he’s a quiet guy who just wants to enjoy the moment. You can go and talk to him for hours if you want. You can have a chat with him, you can eat with him. He’s a very honest man also. If he wants to say something on your face, he will say it to you. He’s a very humble guy and blessed to play with him and share the dressing room,” the bowler said.

“When he is sitting at the back of the seat, I am the one next to him. When we travel in the bus, people want to wave at him. It’s very special. Staying with him is like a proud moment for each and every player in their career,” Theekshana added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES