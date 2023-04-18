Home

IPL 2023: Subhranshu Senapati Gets MS Dhoni Praise, Says ‘Ready For Bigger Battle’ | EXCLUSIVE

Odisha captain Subhranshu Senapati was picked by Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2022 auction for Rs 20 lakhs and was retained for the ongoing season.

Subhranshu Senapati poses with MS Dhoni at CSK dressing room. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Subhranshu Senapati doesn’t mind sitting in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dugout. 19 matches and counting, the Odisha skipper has mastered the patience game besides picking up the brains of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane and etc from behind the ropes.

Picked up for a base price of Rs 20 lakhs in the IPL 2022 auction by the four-time champions, Senapati became the fourth cricketer from the state after Haladhar Das, Biplab Samantaray and Abhishek Rout to gain an entry into the world’s richest league.

A middle-order batter and one of the most consistent performers for Odisha in domestic cricket in the last few years, Senapati is immensely talented and is one of the torchbearers of state cricket in the long run if nurtured properly.

Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Dhoni, Ali, Devon Conway and others at the CSK dressing room in his first IPL season, Senapati has bettered his game. His match-saving 145 against Uttar Pradesh in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy and four fifties are some of the highlights.

Not only his skills, Senapati has also benefitted from his time at CSK when it comes to the mental aspects of the game, something the right-hander admitted. “Definitely, my game has improved from last year. I am more confident this season,” Senapati told India.com in an exclusive interaction.

“Last year, I was nervous to be very honest, but this time, I know most of the things at Chennai Super Kings,” added Senapati, who accumulated 498 runs to finish Odisha’s second-highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy.

However, he didn’t have a great white-ball season scoring 180 runs in six matches at the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament with just a fifty. Senapati’s Vijay Hazare tourney didn’t boast too much to show with just two fifties from six matches.

While several off-the-field issues can be blamed for his poor white-ball stats in 2022-23 season, Senapati doesn’t want to make that an excuse but admitted he should have performed better. “I think I should have performed better in the domestic season,” he said.

In the ongoing IPL 2023, Senapati is putting all the hard yards under the watchful eyes of Michael Hussey (batting coach), Stephen Fleming (head coach) and Dwayne Bravo (bowling coach). He is also having a good knock at the nets and even earned Dhoni’s praise during one of the training sessions.

“In the match simulation, I batted as an opener alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. I think I scored a fifty and a 45 as far as I remember. I also heard Mahi bhai saying, ‘Senapati is playing a lot better this time’,” said the Odisha batter with a sense of relief in his voice.

Although he didn’t get much chance to speak with Dhoni on his game, Senapati revealed Hussey’s inputs that the former Australian batter passed on to him in one of the training sessions. “I didn’t get a chance to speak one-on-one with Mahi bhai but I do spend quite a time with Michael Hussey. He told me ‘technically you are what you are, but you have to be mentally ready all the time,” he added.

Making it to the CSK playing XI in IPL 2023 might seem difficult considering the position (No.4) he bats at the domestic level. But with the ‘Impact Player’ coming into play, the Odisha youngster might be used as a substitute as and when the game demands. In case Senapati makes the playing XI, it will be interesting to see whom he replaces.

“As far as my selection in the playing XI is concerned, it is totally on the management’s hands. I am putting my best foot forward every time I go out on the field and ready to give my best whenever opportunity arrives,” said Senapati.

CSK have played five games so far in IPL 2023 winning three of them. Senapati was in the list of five substitutes in all the games. The four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will play Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21 at home.

