IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Ambati Rayudu, Questions Impact Player Rule After RR Beat CSK
IPL 2023: Not only did Gavaskar have a problem with his shot selection of the second ball of his innings, the ex-India opener also questioned the Impact Player rule.
Jaipur: It was a night to forget for Chennai Super Kings as they lost by 32 runs against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Maan Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. Chasing 203 to win, Chennai needed a flying start which is something they did not get, thanks to some very disciplined bowling from the Royals outfit. While fingers are being pointed, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar slammed veteran batter Ambati Rayudu for his two-ball duck. Not only did Gavaskar have a problem with his shot selection of the second ball of his innings, the ex-India opener also questioned the Impact Player rule.
“You got to field. You can’t just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can’t do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck,” Gavaskar said on commentary when Rayudu got out.
Going against the set template and opting to bat first, the Royals rode on breathtaking Jaiswal’s 43-ball 77 to reach a record 202 for five. Jaiswal and Jos Buttler (27 off 21) shared 86 runs in 8.2 overs as RR made a brilliant start.
Winning skipper Sanju Samson was full of praise for Jaiswal, Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal’s aggressive batting.
“This is a win the team and dugout really wanted. The way youngsters Jaiswal, Devdutt, Jurel batted was outstanding, the mindset of attack, attack and attack is something we will keep promoting in the dressing room.
“Credit goes to the team management and support staff (for working with players like Jaiswal) who work very hard at the academy. Lot of work has gone behind his success. Proud of the way he’s playing,” he said.
