IPL 2023: Suresh Raina Confesses Missing MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja From CSK Team

IPL 2023: Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Raina confessed that he misses Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja the most from the CSK unit.

Raina (in Jio Cinema) said "I miss Dhoni & Jadeja the most from CSK team".

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has played most of his cricket under the leadership of MS Dhoni – be it playing for India or for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Raina confessed that he misses Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja the most from the CSK unit. Known as Mr. IPL, Raina is one of the most prolific run-getters in the history of the league. CSK enjoyed some of their biggest success with the troika of Raina, Dhoni, and Jadeja.

“I miss MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja the most from the CSK team,” he said on Jio Cinema.

While Jadeja and Dhoni will feature in the upcoming season of the IPL, Raina will not be there in yellow as he was not retained by the franchise.

In the upcoming season, which could be Dhoni’s last, CSK would love to play some good cricket and win the title if possible. Last season was not good for the CSK as they finished in the bottom half of the table.

For the upcoming season, the total number of players in the squad is 25. Among them, 17 are Indian players, and 8 are overseas players. The remaining purse of CSK for IPL 2023 was 1.5 crores.

Here’s the full squad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

