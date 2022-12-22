IPL 2023: Suresh Raina Makes Two Surprise Indian Picks Who Can Set Auction On Fire In Kochi

Suresh Raina used to play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has predicted Jaydev Unadkat and N Jagadeesan to go big in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction that is set to take place in Kochi on December 23.

A total of 405 players will go under the hammer on Friday. Unadkat has been brilliant in the domestic season taking 19 wickets in 10 games and led Saurashtra to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title last month.

On the oter hand, Tamil Nadu batter Jagadeesan was in form of his life as he piled up five consecutive centuries, with the latest being record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh.

“N Jagadeesan has a very good cricketing brain, and he bats so deep, is a very smart, calculative batsman. He has done really well for Tamil Nadu, watch out for him,” Raina told Jio Cinema.

“Then there is Jaydev Unadkat who just won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has a lot of experience in the IPL,” added the former India all-rounder. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old also singled out Joshua Little from Ireland to also attract good purse in the auction.

“Watch out for Joshua Little from Ireland. He has done really well in the World Cup just now, and I just played with him,” he added. Little was the star for Ireland in T20 World Cup, taking 11 wickets in seven games.

“Sam Curran has done really well for England as well as for Chennai Super Kings and there is Ben Stokes who has led England well. So having a top all-rounder in your team can change the movement of the game,” he said.