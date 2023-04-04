Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa Reunite With MS Dhoni After CSK Beat LSG at Chepauk; PIC Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa Reunite With MS Dhoni After CSK Beat LSG at Chepauk; PIC Goes VIRAL

Apart from Dhoni, Raina, and Uthappa, you also see Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja in the frame.

What a reunion at Anbuden. Raina, Uthappa meet MS Dhoni (Image: CSK Twitter)

Chennai: It was a night to remember for the fans present at the Chepauk on Monday night as the Super Kings edged the Super Giants by 12 runs in an edge-of-the-seat thriller. But what happened after the match stole the show? Former Chennai players Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa were present at the venue and there was a grand reunion after the match. The CSK franchise shared a picture where there are five CSK legends. Apart from Dhoni, Raina, and Uthappa, you also see Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja in the frame.

The picture has a caption that read, “No captions. Just live the picture!”

You may like to read

After the match, the former India captain talked about his side conceding as many as 18 extras during the 2nd innings.

“Terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs. I was quite surprised with the wicket. But we’ll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni took a jibe at his bowlers and warned them with his sense of humour that if they don’t improve, then they should find another captain as he will be off. CSK during LSG’s run-chase conceded 3 no-balls, 13 wides and 2 leg-byes.

“Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. What is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing. One more thing is they’ll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they’ll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I’ll be off. Only reason we’ve scored those runs is if the surface is nice,” Dhoni warned.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.