IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen Fined For Breach of Conduct During MI vs KKR

IPL 2023: As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs. 12 lakh.

Published: April 16, 2023 10:30 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023, MI vs KKR (Image: IPL Twitter)

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs. 12 lakh.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shokeen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Published Date: April 16, 2023 10:30 PM IST

