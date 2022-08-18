Mumbai: Once the T20 World Cup in Australia is over, the focus would shift to IPL as the trading window is likely to open in the month of November. As per a report on InsideSport, the organisers are looking for a window during the November as the auctions have to be held after that. The auctions are likely to take place in December-January or in February.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja And CSK Make News Again For The Wrong Reasons

"We are looking at December-January or early February for the auctions. Before that the trade window will be back this time. The trade window will open around November or early December depending on the final auction date.

It will be a short auction as we had the big one last season. The last auction was the major one and the next three will be mini auctions as the teams want to develop the squads," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.IN.

With the report that there is no contact between Ravindra Jadeja and CSK, it is likely that he would be the biggest attraction. It is almost certain that Jadeja is parting ways with the Chennai franchise. A person close to the cricketer claimed that Jadeja was not happy and wanted to move on.

“It’s clear he is unhappy and very hurt. He will look for the options, let’s see how things pan out,” said the person who works closely for Jadeja to InsideSport.

Jadeja would be seen in action against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup in Dubai. He would be a key member of the side.