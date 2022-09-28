Chennai: The MS Dhoni-led side is the second-most successful franchise in the history of the league, but things did not go as per plan in IPL 2022 – where they could not even qualify for the playoffs. In IPL 2022, CSK managed to win merely four out of 14 games. Ahead of 2023, Chennai is likely to rebuild a new side which means they will have to offload a few players. The big plus is that former India captain MS Dhoni will continue to lead in yellow. The trading window opens in November and tough calls are likely to be made by CSK.Also Read - MS Dhoni Fans React Sharply As Gautam Gambhir Old Video With Pet 'OREO' Goes Viral, See Tweets

Here are a few players CSK may part ways with at the trading window:

Ravindra Jadeja: The CSK superstar has not had the best IPL in 2022. He was initially the captain when the season started, but was then removed as the leader after a shambolic show by the side in the first half of the league. Following this, there have been reports of disputes between Jadeja and the management. Releasing Jadeja also means CSK would get richer by Rs 16 Cr which will help them while building a side.

Chris Jordan: The English cricketer could be released ahead of IPL 2023 as he did not have a good last season. Known to be a specialist death-overs bowler, Jordan did not live up to the expectations. In the four games, the 33-year-old was only able to pick two wickets and leaked runs at an economy of 10.52.

Adam Milne: The tall New Zealand pacer did not have much of an impact on the CSK side in the last season. Milne has been let down by injuries in the past and that could be a major reason he would be released at the trading window.

KM Asif: The fast bowler has been part of the Chennai franchise since 2018, but has not got much game time. The likes of Mukesh Choudhary, Simranjeet Singh, and Tushar Deshpande have been preferred over Asif. All indications that CSK could trade Asif.